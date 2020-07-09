Aurora police release video to identify driver wanted in hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old boy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who put an 11-year-old boy on his bike in the hospital over the weekend.

The Aurora Police Department released security camera footage on Wednesday to track down the driver involved in the crash.

The boy was riding a bicycle near the intersection of Montgomery Road and Cumberland Road when he was struck by a silver or gray car Sunday at around 2:20 p.m., according the police. The car then drove off, leaving the child laying in the street.



The boy had minor injuries.

The police department is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information to call the Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330.
