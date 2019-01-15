Aurora police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video captured a woman dragging a child by the hair in the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police are investigating after a video posted on social media shows a woman dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair.

The incident occurred Monday inside the emergency room at Rush Copley Medical Center.

Police were alert after cellphone of the video was posted on social media. Everyone involved has been identified by police.

In a Facebook statement, Aurora police said they are investigating the incident as a possible child abuse case.

Police said Tuesday that the 5-year-old child and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative.

No charges have been filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusehospitalAurora
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 96, rescued from car seconds before Metra trains hits
FBI seeks any local witness in Belize murder of ABC7's Anne Swaney
3 shot in University Park, police say
Police rescue man from Chicago River in Loop
'El Chapo' Guzman associate claims kingpin paid $100M bribe to former Mexican President
JB Pritzker signs 2 executive orders on first day as governor
Unfair car repair? How to prevent a heated dispute with your mechanic
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy, freezing drizzle
Show More
Funeral for Illinois State Police Trooper Chris Lambert set for Friday
WATCH: SUV careens across highway, toppling truck on I-90
VIDEO: Toddler strapped in car seat falls out of moving car
Missing mom, 1-month-old daughter safely located, police say
More News