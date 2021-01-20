Car crashes into Aurora Best Buy; police investigating possible theft

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are investigating if merchandise was stolen after a vehicle crashed into the front of a Best Buy early Wednesday morning.Law enforcement officials responded to a call of a vehicle smashing through the front doors of the store, located in the 4400-block of East New York Street in Aurora, about 4:30 a.m.The vehicle then drove away, police said. It was not immediately clear how much merchandise was taken, and no injuries were reported.Police did not immediately provide a description of the vehicle or the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to call 630-256-5500.Workers could be seen cleaning up glass early Wednesday outside the store.