Aurora police release dashcam video of traffic stop arrest

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have released dashcam video of a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a couple.

Police said they released 20 minutes of the dashcam video because a shorter clip was widely posted on social media, but they said it doesn't provide any information as to what happened.

Police said they pulled over the car Saturday night after observing the couple engaged in what appeared to be a "physical altercation."

They said the female passenger repeatedly refused to give her name or birthday and the couple refused to exit the vehicle.



Police said when they removed the woman from the car she repeatedly screamed, "I can't breathe."

In a statement, police said, "During the incident, neither offender had any pressure applied to their neck or were restrained in any way that could prevent them from breathing. At the request of both individuals, they were transported to area hospitals and released shortly thereafter without any injuries."

The couple said they suffered injuries during the arrest. Both face charges, including resisting arrest.
