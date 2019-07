AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Aurora want to find the person who took an 8-year-old girl's birthday items.Surveillance images show the man carrying a shopping bag out of the Round One Entertainment Center at the Fox Valley Mall.Police said the bag was filled with items a little girl bought using her birthday money.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Aurora detectives at 630-256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crimestoppers tip line at 630-892-1000. Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.