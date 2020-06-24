Aurora police, SWAT respond to barricade situation

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Aurora are responding to a barricade situation Wednesday morning.Aurora police received a call about 2 a.m. about someone with a gun shooting at a man in the street.Officers responded to the scene in the 500-block of Bangs Street and discovered the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. A SWAT team was then sent to the scene.Police are working to make contact with the suspect. It is not known if anyone else is inside the home.A few nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution and those on the block are asked to remain in their homes.