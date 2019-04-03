Aurora police to assist FBI missing child investigation possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=717499" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An age progression photo shows what missing Aurora boy Timmothy Pitzen could like at the age of 10.

NEWPORT, Ky. (WLS) -- Aurora police are heading to the Cincinnati area to assist the FBI with a possible break in the Timmothy Pitzen case.FBI agents from Louisville and Cincinnati said they are coordinating with the Newport Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and the Aurora Police Department on a missing child investigation.The ABC affiliate in Cincinnati (WCPO) reports a boy was discovered Wednesday morning at a Red Roof Inn in Newport, Kentucky, and told investigators he had been abducted years ago.The FBI and police are working to verify whether the boy is Timmothy Pitzen, who went missing in 2011 when he was only 6 years old. He has not been seen since.Two detectives from Aurora are heading to Ohio to assist in the investigation. One of the detectives is a cold case investigator.On May 13, 2011, Timmothy's mother, 43-year-old Amy Fry Pitzen, picked him up from school after telling staff there was a family emergency. There wasn't.Pitzen took her son to Brookfield Zoo, Key Lime Cove in Gurnee, Illinois, and Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells, police said. They were last seen together on the morning of May 15.Pitzen then checked herself into a motel in Rockford, Illinois, Friday night. Timmothy was not with her. She was found dead the next day. She had taken her own life.Pitzen left a suicide note that said, "Tim is somewhere safe with people who love him and will care for him. You will never find him."