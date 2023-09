In honor of National Dog Day, registration opens Friday for the fourth annual Aurora Pooch Parade.

Registration open for fifth annual Aurora Pooch Parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Registration is open for the fifth annual Aurora Pooch Parade.

The celebration of canines is being held for the fifth year on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Philips Park in Aurora.

The competition has featured more than 100 dogs competing for various prizes in previous years.

You can register your pet here.