An Aurora company reopened Monday morning, two days after a shooting that left five innocent people dead.Colleagues, family members and strangers showed up to the Henry Pratt building, bringing flowers, leaving candles or just offering support.About a dozen Henry Pratt employees walked back through the front doors of the manufacturing company, just days after a gunman shot and killed five of their fellow employees.The innocent victims have been identified as Trevor Whener of Dekalb, Vicente Juarez of Oswego, Clayton Parks of Elgin, Josh Pinkard of Oswego and Russell Beyer of Yorkville.Trevor was a college student at Northern Illinois University, shot and killed on the first day of his internship. The four others were all fathers, now remembered as hard workers and dedicated family men."We are strong and we all come together if we need each other for support," said Ashley Carachure, a family member of a Pratt employee/Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to the victims and their families.Carachure says her uncle works at Pratt and was at the facility at the time of the shooting. Her family feared he would not make it out alive"He wasn't answering at first," she said. "We just kept calling and dialing but he wasn't answering at all."Now she wants to be part of the community support system to help the families..."If it was our uncle, I am pretty sure we would want everyone to support us too" Carachure said.Greg Zanis has been making crosses to remember victims of gun violence since 1996. He said putting five crosses up in his own town has been the hardest."I can't tell you how hard it is for me to live by the police station and see 50 squad cars go by and a big armored trucks and all these police cars from other cities coming to my town," Zanis said.Some employees said they weren't ready to come back to work Monday. Pratt has not said when production would resume.Police have identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who they said was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years.Plant manager Josh Pinkard of Oswego, was one of the employees killed. His wife, Terra, says she received a text message from Josh at 1:24 p.m. on Friday that said "I love you, I've been shot at work."She posted the message on Facebook, writing in part, "The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us."Terra Pinkard is asking people to keep praying for her so she can somehow put one foot in front of the other.A spokesperson for Mueller Water products released a statement Monday saying, "