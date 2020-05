EMBED >More News Videos As a memorial outside the Henry Pratt Company continues to grow, city officials spoke Tuesday about how Aurora plans to move forward as a community.

One of the five Aurora police officers injured in the Henry Pratt workplace shooting last year received a big honor on Sunday.Officer John Cebulski is the first recipient of the "Running 4 Heroes" grant, totaling $5,000.The charity was started by an 11-year-old Florida boy to help injured first responders pay their medical bills.Last February, a gunman, identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, shot and killed five co-workers.Martin died in a shootout with responding officers.