Shooting in Aurora: 24-year-old man found fatally shot in vehicle ID'd, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The 24-year-old man found fatally shot in a vehicle on the West Side of Aurora Sunday night has been identified, police said.

Myles Buie was found sitting inside a parked vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 400-block of West New York Street with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and died later that night.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information regarding what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Aurora Police's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of felony crime suspects and the capture of felony fugitives.

