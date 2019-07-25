Aurora Strong donations expected to be released to Henry Pratt shooting victims' families

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- All the donations for families impacted by the Aurora workplace shooting could be released soon.

Aurora's City Council is holding a special meeting Thursday to expedite the approval process for the Aurora Strong funds to be distributed.

In February, 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fire at the Henry Pratt warehouse killing five of his co-workers and injuring another employee.

Six police officers were also injured responding to the shooting.

Police said Martin was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years.

Clayton Parks, Trevor Wehner, Vicente Juarez, Josh Pinkard and Russell Beyer lost their lives that day.

People gave more than $500,000 through a GoFundMe and other donations to help the victims' families heal.
