Aurora woman accused of biting man's ear off, prosecutors say

Nelida Mendoza. (Kane County sheriff's office)

AURORA, Ill. --
A woman is facing a charge that she bit off someone's ear in her home in west suburban Aurora.

Nelida Mendoza, 51, was charged with a felony count of aggravated domestic battery, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Mendoza and the man were watching TV Sunday evening when they began arguing, prosecutors said. She then allegedly bit off the man's right ear. He was treated at a hospital for his injury.

Mendoza's bail was set at $7,000 Monday morning at Kane County bond court, according to court records. She was released later on bond.

She was scheduled to appear again in court Nov. 28.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bitingAurora
Top Stories
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed, including CPD officer
Cook Co. deputy stabbed on South Side; Suspect shot
Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work
Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake-effect snow early and cold Tuesday
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
Barack Obama speaks at Obama Foundation summit
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
Chicago elevator fall in former Hancock building went 84 floors
Firefighters battle blaze at Warrenville barn
Woman found dead outside Evanston church, police say
More News