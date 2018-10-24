Aurora woman, 24, missing 1 month may be in danger

Anastasia Cappello (Aurora police)

AURORA, Ill. --
A 24-year-old woman was reported missing Monday from west suburban Aurora.

Anastasia Cappello was last heard from on Sept. 13, according to a missing person alert from Illinois State Police. She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is believed to be suicidal after going off her medications.

Cappello was described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound white woman with black hair and green eyes, state police said. She has a tattoo on her neck that reads "goal oriented" and a nose ring.

Anastasia Cappello was last heard from Sept. 13.



Aurora police said in a statement that she has been known to "hop in to freight trains as a form of transportation" and that she's gone missing in the past. She typically responds to text messages but has not done so since Sept. 13.

Anyone with information was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
