Aurora youth pastor sent racy texts to child, prosecutors say

A Sugar Grove man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child while he was working as a youth pastor at an Aurora church.The Kane County state's attorney said that between October 2016 and August 2017, 24-year old Paxton Singer met the victim at Harvest Bible Chapel, where Singer was an employee.Authorities said Singer sent the victim racy text messages, asking the victim to remove their clothes.Singer had been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor. He is out on bail until his court appearance in November.