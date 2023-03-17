Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot at a West Side gas station on Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 300 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., police said. A 27-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle when two people fired shots into it.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the chest, to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

