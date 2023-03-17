WATCH LIVE

deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Man shot to death at South Austin gas station, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 17, 2023 11:12AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot at a West Side gas station on Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 300 block of South Cicero Avenue at about 8:45 p.m., police said. A 27-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle when two people fired shots into it.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 2 injured in Englewood, drove to 63rd and Ashland for help, CPD says

Police said the Chicago Fire Department transported the victim, shot in the chest, to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

