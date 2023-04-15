WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 1 killed, another injured after gunman opens fire at Austin bar, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, April 15, 2023 8:48PM
CHICAGO -- One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday night at a bar in Austin.

A gunman entered the bar, in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, and opened fire into a crowd just after 8 p.m., Chicago police said.

One person, whose age was not known, was shot twice in the stomach. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he died, police said.

A 65-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.

Police said the suspect was dressed in all black.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

