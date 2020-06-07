Man in custody after crashing stolen ambulance in Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man is in police custody Sunday after reportedly stealing an ambulance and crashing it in Austin on the West Side.

The man, 43, jumped into the ambulance about 2:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Washington Boulevard while Chicago Fire Department paramedics were loading a patient into the back, Chicago police said.

He sped off but only made it about a block before crashing in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.

The man was taken into custody and brought to West Suburban Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Charges are pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
