2 critically injured in Austin fire on West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people are in critical condition after a fire early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.The pair were injured in a fire in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue, Chicago fire officials tweeted. One was taken to Loretto Hospital and the other was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.Further information was not immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.