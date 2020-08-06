Woman killed, man critically injured in Austin residential fire: police

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a fire early Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

The woman, believed to be in her 70s, and a man, believed to be in his late 60s, were pulled from a fire at a home in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue.



The woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, but later died, police said. The man was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition, but has since had his condition stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the woman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
