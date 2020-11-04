Austin shooting: 3 wounded, 1 critically on West Side

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot Tuesday in Austin on the West Side, including a man who was left in critical condition.
The trio was in a vehicle about 7:50 p.m. when someone in another vehicle drove up in the 5200 block of West Madison Street and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other men, 27 and 29, were both struck in the thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
Twenty-nine people were shot, four of them fatally, across Chicago over Halloween weekend, including two men fatally wounded on the South Side.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
