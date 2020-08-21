Austin shooting leaves woman, 40, dead, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday in Austin on the West Side, police said.She was sitting in a vehicle with two other women about 10 p.m. in the 5300-block of West Ohio Street when a male approached and fired multiple shots, Chicago police said.The 40-year-old was struck in the head, chest, back and abdomen, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.Area Four detectives are investigating.A 73-year-old woman wasas she was opening the door of her home in Calumet Heights on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.