Austin SWAT standoff resolved; child reunited with mother

EMBED </>More Videos

A man barricaded himself inside a home with a 3-year-old boy Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A report of a man who barricaded himself inside a West Side home Tuesday morning was resolved without arrests, according to police.

Authorities received reports that the man barricaded himself inside the home at 11:46 a.m. near Chicago and Lockwood avenues, according to Chicago Police. Initial reports indicated the boy was inside the home with the man. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

Further investigation revealed the boy was never inside the home, police said. The boy has since been reunited with his mother.

The barricade situation had been resolved by about 3:15 p.m., police said. No arrests had been made as of 3:30 p.m.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadeswatChicagoAustin
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News