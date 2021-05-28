rescue

Body cam video captures Austin police officers rescuing man from burning truck before explosion

VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin, Texas police are recognizing two officers who pulled a man from a burning truck moments before it exploded as heroes.

The dramatic rescue Monday was caught on body cam video.

Officers Eduardo Pineda and Chandler Carrera responded to 911 calls about an unconscious man in a burning truck with his foot on the gas pedal near an apartment building.

You can see Carrera using a fire extinguisher on the truck as Pineda tries to wake the man up.

When that doesn't work, they both quickly pull him out of the truck, which can be heard exploding seconds later.

Emergency medical workers then treated the man.
