Australia Relief Benefit in Chicago raises funds for those affected by wildfires

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly 200 people gathered in Chicago to raise money for wildfire relief efforts in Australia.

The Australia Relief Benefit was held at LondonHouse in downtown Chicago.

Attendees were treated to an Australian and New Zealand themed dinner, featuring Aussie beef and wines.

Many prizes were auctioned off to help raise funds for those affected by the wildfires.

The Australian New Zealand American Chamber of Commerce hosted the event.
