accuweather

Australian wildfires: NASA visualization shows spread of smoke across the globe

PASADENA, Calif. -- A new visualization from NASA shows how the smoke plume from the Australian wildfires has traveled across the globe over the past several weeks.

The visualization from the Earth Science Communications Team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks various events across the globe between August 2019 and January 2020.

NASA explained in a news release: "As smoke from the massive fires has interacted with global weather, the transport of smoke plumes around the globe has accelerated into the upper troposphere and even the lowermost stratosphere, leading to long-range transport around the globe. The smoke from these bushfires will travel across the Southern Ocean, completing a global circumnavigation back around to Australia, and is particularly pronounced across the southern Pacific Ocean out to South America."

NASA called out different aerosols with different colors: dust is orange, sea salt is blue, nitrates are pink and carbonaceous aerosols are red. In addition to the Australian fires, Hurricane Dorian and fire events in South America and Indonesia are also represented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
accuweathernasaaustraliaweatherwildfireu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer
AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News