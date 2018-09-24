Authorities ID 3 Illinois men killed in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. --
Three Illinois men are dead after their sport utility vehicle collided with a pickup near Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities have identified the men as Kazimierz Kenar, 62, Andrzej Marczyk, 48, and Paul Kenar, 39. It was not immediately clear where in Illinois the men were from.

Columbia County sheriff's authorities say the men were in a Toyota 4Runner that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado at an intersection on State Highway 127 on Saturday.
Authorities say the Toyota SUV apparently failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. The three men died at the scene. Authorities say they apparently were not wearing seat belts.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the pickup was flown to UW Hospital. Her passenger, a 33-year-old man, was taken to another hospital.
