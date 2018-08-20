CHICAGO (WLS) --Authorities have identified the man and 5-year-old girl whose deaths were being investigated as a possible murder-suicide after a fire last month in the Douglas Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Emergency crews found 5-year-old Stazia Wanger and 51-year-old Stephan Wanger dead about 9 p.m. July 5 after the fire in the 1600 block of South California, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. They both lived in the same block. Sources said the victims were father and daughter, but investigators have not confirmed that relationship.
Detectives were investigating the incident as a domestic-related murder-suicide, police said. Further information about the circumstances of their deaths was not available.
The medical examiner's office has not ruled on the cause and manner of either death pending further investigation.
Neighbors said the fire appears to have started on the first floor.
Kat Belmares, who lived above the victims, stopped to remember them as she moved out of her fire-damaged apartment.
"She was a sweet little girl. A very sweet little girl," Belmares said.
Neighbors said they have been struggling to make sense of what happened and wanted to send their thoughts and prayers to the victims' relatives.
"It's been hard. We don't know quite what happened downstairs. I'm not really sure what's going on. I feel saddened for their families," Belmares said. "It's all kind of setting in. This is a lot of shock right now. We've cried a lot. I think all of us have. I can't imagine what they're going through."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this reporting.