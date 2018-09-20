'Multiple victims' reported in Maryland shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

ABERDEEN, Maryland --
Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves "multiple victims." They warn that the situation is still fluid and ask people to avoid the area.

The FBI's Baltimore field office tweets that it is responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingu.s. & worldactive shooterMaryland
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence victims
4 shot, including 6-month-old baby, in South Loop
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 4 of testimony
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Zoo
Matt Forte goes on ride-along with Chicago police
Man dead after killing his parents at Pa. retirement community, police say
Show More
Ryan Coogler to produce LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2'
Gery Chico announces Chicago mayoral run
Pastor at Avondale church burns LGBTQ banner
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
More News