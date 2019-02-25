Authorities respond to level 2 hazmat at Dirksen Federal Building

Level 2 Hazmat at 219 S Dearborn St. Per BC1, Air Quality good, no readings inside the building, and no danger to subway. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 25, 2019

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building downtown Monday morning, the department said.CFD said it is conducting an investigation into possible hazardous material. The response has led to street closures around the courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., with Jackson Boulevard closed between Clark and Dearborn streets.CFD officials said that the air quality in the building is normal. No hazardous materials in the atmosphere have been detected in the building and the CTA subway.The Dirksen Federal Building has not been evacuated, but no one is being allowed to enter.