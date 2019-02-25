Authorities respond to level 2 hazmat at Dirksen Federal Building

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building downtown Monday morning, the department said.

CFD said it is conducting an investigation into possible hazardous material. The response has led to street closures around the courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., with Jackson Boulevard closed between Clark and Dearborn streets.

CFD officials said that the air quality in the building is normal. No hazardous materials in the atmosphere have been detected in the building and the CTA subway.


The Dirksen Federal Building has not been evacuated, but no one is being allowed to enter.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmatchicago fire departmentChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool
Socialite posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Trio carjacks driver before crashing in Jackson Park
Andersonville man fought rideshare 'vomit scam'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
More News