Authorities respond to McCook hazmat incident

McCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a hazardous materials situation in the McCook area Thursday morning.
The incident is in the area 7601 W. 47th Street. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene with smoke coming out of a trailer.
Police have shut down 47th Street between Harlem Avenue and Joliet Road. The owner of a property nearby said the site used to be a refinery that has since been shut down.
