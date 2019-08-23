Authorities search Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach after report of woman, child in water; no one found

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities responded to a report of a woman and a child in the water off of North Avenue Beach Friday morning.

Authorities got the call around 3:30 a.m. of a woman and a child in the water The Coast Guard was at the scene, along with a big emergency response and a search helicopter was also up scanning the dark waters.

After multiple sweeps of the area, nothing was found and the search was called off. Authorities said they believe there is no one in the water.

This all comes after a tragedy on the lake Thursday. A 35-year-old man identified as Rene Padilla from Blue Island was overpowered by high waves, witnesses say, as he tried to save that 11-year-old girl who was struggling in Lake Michigan off of 31st Street Beach. The tragedy unfolded right in front of Padilla's family Thursday afternoon as they watched helplessly from the shoreline.

RELATED: Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl near 31st Street Beach, police say

It happened just before a beach hazard statement about dangerous conditions along the lake went into effect.

"It was one of the worst things I ever saw in my life," said witness Richard Betz.

"I seen her say 'Help,' I heard her say 'Help,' I'm like, babe, she's screaming for help," said London Young-Betz.

Padilla was pulled out the water by the fire department. The girl was able to get out of the water and she is OK.

Meanwhile the Beach Hazard alert will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indian, with waves as high as 6 feet forecast and dangerous rip currents.
