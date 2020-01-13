WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon on developments in a murder that took place in 1976.
The Daily Herald reports the developments are in the unsolved murder of Pamela Maurer, a 16-year-old Downers Grove South High School student who was found dead in Lisle 44 years ago.
Maurer, from Woodridge, was reported missing January 13, 1976 and was found dead the next day on College Road in Lisle, the Daily Herald reports.
An autopsy found that Maurer had been strangled.
Authorities to provide update on 1976 cold case of murdered Downers Grove South HS student Pamela Maurer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More