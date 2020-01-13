Authorities to provide update on 1976 cold case of murdered Downers Grove South HS student Pamela Maurer

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon on developments in a murder that took place in 1976.

The Daily Herald reports the developments are in the unsolved murder of Pamela Maurer, a 16-year-old Downers Grove South High School student who was found dead in Lisle 44 years ago.

Maurer, from Woodridge, was reported missing January 13, 1976 and was found dead the next day on College Road in Lisle, the Daily Herald reports.

An autopsy found that Maurer had been strangled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downers grovewoodridgelislemurdercold case
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews, communities work to repair damages from weekend winter storm
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
US soldier killed overseas honored by Aurora high school
Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Woman, 45, killed NW Indiana hotel: police
11 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering in cold 20 miles away in Texas
Show More
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Flashback: Massive blizzard took over Chicago area in 1979
Man catches whopping 350-pound fish in Florida
Police seek suspects in Romeoville T-Mobile store iPhone theft
How and when to contribute to your retirement savings
More TOP STORIES News