Chicago Auto Show 2020: 'Lost Corvettes' and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show continues this weekend at McCormick Place.

The show isn't only for new cars as the show features a collection of 36 classic Corvettes, one each from 1953 to 1989.

The "Lost Corvettes" originally belonged to the winner of a VH1 giveaway and were then purchased by pop artist Peter Max.

The Corvettes laid dormant in a series of garages before being purchased by the owners of the garages and they are restoring them to be raffled off to benefit the National Guard Education Foundation.

"There are going to be 36 winners all together so the odds of winning are good and it's all for a good cause. We like to say 'help a vet, win a 'vette,'" said Katherine Connors, Corvette product specialist.

Tickets can be bought at corvetteheroes.com.

One of the fun exhibits at this year's show is the State Farm Safe Drive Simulator.

"State Farm wanted to kind of showcase our Drive Safe and Save app," said State Farm agent Steve Gardner. "We wanted it to be fun for the customers so we turned it into like a fun video game just really based on you safe driving habits, driving slow through school zones, not speeding, braking, looking for oncoming traffic. Based on how you drive, customers can get up to 30 percent discount on their auto insurance."

