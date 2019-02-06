CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts

The Concept and Technology Garage shows off the hottest cars, coolest concepts and interesting technologies before the Chicago Auto show opens on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
BEFORE YOU GO: Check out ABC7's Guide to the 2019 Chicago Auto Show

Kia continues to spice up its image, showing off the stylish Stinger and the 2020 Telluride, which was named Best in Show by Cars.com in Detroit. It was a pretty smooth ride!

"Now we've got the Telluride and we're pretty proud of that being conceived and designed and built in America," said Neil Dunlop, PR manager for Kia Motors America.

For concept, Lexus has the LC 500, the first convertible in four years. They'll be looking for your opinion at the show to see if it should go into production.

And the Toyota Tundra concept has a truck bed that's been converted into a pizza factory on wheels!

If you like Mustangs, there's the 2020 Mustang with two times the power, and the 2019 Mustang, the 10 millionth to roll off the assembly line.

The market for SUVs and pick-up trucks keeps growing and the manufactures are keeping up! This 2019 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited bills itself as the ultimate luxury pick-up and can tow 35,000 pounds!

The Jeep Gladiator is the pick-up version of the successful Jeep Wrangler. This one is super-customized with MOPAR parts and accessories!

Remember the first minivan? This 1984 Plymouth Voyager is making a special appearance to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 6th generation minivan, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica.

Plug-in technology is getting bigger and better, too. The Nissan Leaf Plus goes on sale this spring, and it boasts increased range of 226 miles with 214 horse power!

And it wouldn't be the Chicago Auto Show without some star power! Chicago Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen was on hand showing off the super-fun Polaris Slingshot.
