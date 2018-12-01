264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect

CHICAGO (WLS) --At 3 a.m. Saturday, Chicago's winter overnight parking ban went into effect.
On the first day, 264 vehicles were towed, the Department of Streets & Sanitation (DSS) said Saturday.
Vehicles will be ticketed and towed if parked on a Chicago street marked with an overnight winter parking ban street sign. The ban is for 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and is in effect regardless of snowfall.
The annual ban runs until April 1.
The city says the purpose of the ban is to make sure critical roadways can be cleared by salt and snow plows during winter storms.
Last year, DSS towed a total of 9,833 cars as a part of the parking ban.
For more information and a map of streets impacted by the ban, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss.