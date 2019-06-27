Automotive

Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim piece

This is the Audi logo on a 2019 Audi automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT -- Audi is recalling 265,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix two issues, a problem with air bags and a wheel trim piece that can fall off and become a hazard on the road.

The largest recall covers certain 2015 through 2019 A3 sedans and convertibles, 2015 and 2016 S3 sedans, the 2016-2018 e-Tron electric SUVs, and 2017 through 2019 RS3 cars. A faulty electrical connection can deactivate the passenger air bag. Dealers will replace an electrical connector starting Aug. 18.

The second recall includes 2018 and 2019 Q5 and SQ5 SUVs. A wheel arch cover can detach, possibly hitting other vehicles. Customers may see the cover sticking out or hear wind noise. Dealers will secure it with another screw and nut starting Aug. 2.

Click here to see if your vehicle is included in the recall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivebusinessrecallcar
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods streets, homes in south suburbs
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight rodent issues
Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake
Navy Pier embraces diversity with Pride Month celebration
Show More
Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman $20 bill delay
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Cubs add Kimbrel to roster, option Barnette
More TOP STORIES News