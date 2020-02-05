Chicago Auto Show 2020 to feature more electric vehicles

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Chicago Auto Show will feature more electric vehicles, like Ford's first fully-electric car.ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon visited the Auto Show's Concept and Technology Garage Wednesday to get a sneak peek of what was to come during the upcoming preview days Thursday and Friday.A big trend this year is more electric vehicles, like the much-talked-about Ford Mustang Mach E, Ford's first fully-electric vehicle."It's got a lot of the sexy, edgy feel that a Mustang has," said Dave Pericak, Ford's director of icons. "We're really excited about taking that design language that has lived on in the two-door for so long and bringing it to this form."It's the first big design change in the Mustang in over 50 years. The other big trend continues to be SUVs and smaller crossovers. Kia is introducing the all-new Seltos, what Kia calls the ultimate urban getaway vehicle. It has all-wheel drive, a 2-inch lift and a rack on the top, and it's loaded with other standard features and lots of safety elements.