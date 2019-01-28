CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show 2019: App, multimedia, blog and live cams

The 2015 Volkswagen social media event during the Chicago Auto Show. (Courtesy Chicago Auto Show)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A guide to the 2019 Chicago Auto Show's app, multimedia, social media platforms, blog and live cams.

SEE ALSO: MEET THE ABC7 NEWSTEAM | MAIN INFO | FAQ | DIRECTIONS
MOBILE APP: Stay connected to the show while on the go. Features of the app include general show information, event schedule, interactive show floor map and vehicle lineup by make and type. App users can receive $2 off full-price admission. Available in the App Store or Google Play.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Get the inside scoop on the hottest trends, news and exclusive contests via social media with official Chicago Auto Show hashtag #CAS19.
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest| Snapchat
AUTO SHOW BLOG: Keep up with the latest updates from the Chicago Auto Show.
WEBCAMS: Different viewing angles from this year's Chicago Auto Show.

MULTIMEDIA: Go behind the scenes at this year's auto show with photo galleries and video.
YOUTUBE CHANNEL: Check out the latest videos and live streams from this year's auto show.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto showauto industryautoshowchicago auto showNear South Side
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chicago Auto Show 2019 at McCormick Place, Feb. 9-18
Chicago Auto Show 2018: Directions, parking and transit information
Chicago Auto Show 2018: Frequently asked questions
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
'First Look for Charity' 2019 Tasting Event
Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity features food from the city's best
Dates announced for 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Auto Show: Preview concept cars, SUVs and more
More chicago auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Chicago Auto Show 2019 at McCormick Place, Feb. 9-18
WalletHub ranks Illinois as 2nd best state for drivers
Consumer Reports: Car key fob maintenance
Unfair car repair? How to prevent a heated dispute with your mechanic
More Automotive
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Storm dumps several inches of snow across area
Metra train strikes car in Galewood
Chicago AccuWeather: Snowy Monday
'Human chain' used to pull man from frigid water near Foster Beach
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man charged after CPD officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park
IRS, most states start accepting 2018 income tax returns Monday
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
How to keep your pets safe in dangerously cold weather
Show More
Tornado in Cuba kills 3, injures 172
Woman stuck in elevator for entire weekend rescued
4 germiest places in your home revealed
More News