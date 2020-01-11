chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2020: App, multimedia, blog and live cams

The 2015 Volkswagen social media event during the Chicago Auto Show. (Courtesy Chicago Auto Show)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A guide to the 2020 Chicago Auto Show's app, multimedia, social media platforms, blog and live cams.



SEE ALSO: MAIN INFO | FAQ | DIRECTIONS

MOBILE APP: Stay connected to the show while on the go. Features of the app include general show information, event schedule, interactive show floor map and vehicle lineup by make and type. App users can receive $2 off full-price admission. Available in the App Store or Google Play.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Get the inside scoop on the hottest trends, news and exclusive contests via social media with official Chicago Auto Show hashtag #CAS19.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest| Snapchat
AUTO SHOW BLOG: Keep up with the latest updates from the Chicago Auto Show.
WEBCAMS: Different viewing angles from this year's Chicago Auto Show.



MULTIMEDIA: Go behind the scenes at this year's auto show with photo galleries and video.
YOUTUBE CHANNEL: Check out the latest videos and live streams from this year's auto show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivenear south sideauto industryauto showchicago auto showautoshow
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chicago Auto Show 2020 at McCormick Place, Feb. 8-17
Chicago Auto Show 2020: Directions, parking and transit information
Chicago Auto Show 2020: Frequently asked questions
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Chicago Auto Show 2020: Frequently asked questions
Chicago Auto Show 2020: Directions, parking and transit information
Chicago Auto Show 2020 at McCormick Place, Feb. 8-17
Great food, good cause at Chicago Auto Show charity event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm to bring rain, ice, snow to Chicago area
How to prepare for an ice storm
Family of educator killed in Orland Park hit-and-run sues retired priest
Red light camera company fires back at ticket collection halt
Sen. Durbin pushing legislation to better track hate crimes
Free mental health initiative in Pilsen aims to break stigma
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorm, wintry mix further north
Show More
More than $100K taken in Logan Square dispensary burglary: police
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Coyote captured after 2 attacks, series of sightings
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
Volunteer musicians bring 'healing power of music' to Chicago patients
More TOP STORIES News