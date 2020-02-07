Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW GUIDE: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA
One fun feature is the STEAM Machine mobile science lab from Ford. Inside, it gives kids an opportunity to do science experiments including riding a bike to learn about kinetic energy.
Wednesday, Roz Varon got a sneak peek inside the Concept and Technology Garage.
One car turning heads at this year's show is the fully electric Ford Mach E.
"This is fun, fast and we call it full of freedom. Freedom from all the complexities you used to have in your life," said Lisa Teed, Mach E marketing manager.
Demand for smaller SUVs has led to a segment of cars called "tweeners," such as the Buick Encore GX and the Chevrolet Trailblazer.
"Every year, we talk about more small SUVs and now they are actually adding models in between other models in classes that didn't exist," said Joe Wiesenfelder of Cars.com.
Don't miss "ABC7 Presents the 2020 Chicago Auto Show" live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 on ABC7.