Chicago Auto Show 2020 wraps up at McCormick Place Monday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Chicago Auto Show wraps up at McCormick Place Monday.

Subaru has partnered with the National Park Foundation for this year's show.

"We decided it would be a great idea to create a National Parks display to kind of show all the enthusiasm for helping them with these programs," said Miles Greadington, Subaru product specialist.

The display includes a Subaru emerging from a geyser eruption.

Subaru also has a dog adoption center, with 25 dogs being adopted at this year's show going into Monday.

North America's largest auto show is showcasing nearly 1,000 vehicles in Chicago Saturday.



