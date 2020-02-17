Chicago Auto Show 2020 wraps up at McCormick Place Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5914401" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> North America's largest auto show is showcasing nearly 1,000 vehicles in Chicago Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2020 Chicago Auto Show wraps up at McCormick Place Monday.Subaru has partnered with the National Park Foundation for this year's show."We decided it would be a great idea to create a National Parks display to kind of show all the enthusiasm for helping them with these programs," said Miles Greadington, Subaru product specialist.The display includes a Subaru emerging from a geyser eruption.Subaru also has a dog adoption center, with 25 dogs being adopted at this year's show going into Monday.