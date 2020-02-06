Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the media preview day for the Chicago Auto Show, which gets underway this weekend.
The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday at McCormick Place.
One car making its world debut at the auto show is the Ford GT liquid carbon vehicle.
"It's great the aerodynamics on this vehicle, the way the wind flows, the way the spoilers in the back. The car is unique, just a showstopper," said Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Auto Show.
Guido said there are 1,000 cars on display at this year's show.
"This is where the manufacturer gets to show off their best vehicles," he said.
Wednesday, Roz Varon got a sneak peek inside the Concept and Technology Garage.
