chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show: Media Preview Day

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thursday is the media preview day for the Chicago Auto Show, which gets underway this weekend.

The Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday at McCormick Place.

CHICAGO AUTO SHOW GUIDE: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA

One car making its world debut at the auto show is the Ford GT liquid carbon vehicle.

"It's great the aerodynamics on this vehicle, the way the wind flows, the way the spoilers in the back. The car is unique, just a showstopper," said Tony Guido, chairman of the Chicago Auto Show.

Guido said there are 1,000 cars on display at this year's show.

"This is where the manufacturer gets to show off their best vehicles," he said.

Wednesday, Roz Varon got a sneak peek inside the Concept and Technology Garage.

Don't miss "ABC7 Presents the 2020 Chicago Auto Show" live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagonear south sidechicago auto showcar
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
Sneak peek inside Chicago Auto Show's Concept Garage
Auto Show 2020 to feature more electric vehicles
ABC 7 presents the 2020 Chicago Auto Show
Chicago Auto Show: WCL gets 1st look at First Look for Charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow falls across area
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation
Suspect in shooting on CTA Blue Line train arrested: police
Illinois Primary early voting begins at election offices in some counties Thursday
Curie HS basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student
Mom says school district won't let 6-year-old son wear earrings
Show More
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues Thursday morning
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News