COVID Illinois: Chicago Auto Show returning to McCormick Place this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show will take place this summer at McCormick Place, Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Tuesday morning, according to the governor's office.
Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot will speak at a press conference at McCOrmick Place at 9 a.m.
The Chicago Auto Show will take place from July 15-19 with new precaustions in mind and attendance limite to 10,000 people at any one time.
All tickets will have to be purchased online with set admission times.
The Auto Show will be the first large event allowed at McCormick Place since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday, Governor Pritzker spoke generally about the state's reopening progress. He said Illinois is getting closer to its Bridge Phase of reopening.
The governor said state administrators were initially hesitant to move to the Bridge Phase after new variants started spreading.
"It looks to me if you look at all off the hospital admission data like we are in decent shape and moving exactly as I hoped we would toward the Bridge Phase," Governor Pritzker said.
The state's incremental reopening plan consists of a Bridge Phase that would precede a full-scale reopening, allowing a wide range of businesses to open their doors to more customers. The governor says that could come as early as next week.
Just last week, Mayor Lightfoot loosened several capacity restrictions.
