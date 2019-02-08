Chicago Auto Show: What to look for

CHICAGO (WLS) --Start your engines for the 2019 Chicago Auto Show kicks off Saturday.
The Chicago Auto Show bills itself as the largest consumer show in North America, and Roz Varon checked out information for consumers looking to buy and for show-goers looking for fun!
One thing you'll notice at this year's Chicago Auto Show, more and more manufacturers featuring green vehicles. Aside from being good for the environment, they're half the cost per mile to operate as a gas engine, although you may pay more up front.
"They tend to be very quiet, they're exceptionally comfortable for that reason," said Joe Wisenfelder, executive editor of Cars.com. "Often times they have a lot of acceleration right off the line, people think they're pokey, and that's not the case at all."
From quiet and green to off road terrain, one of the biggest attractions at the Auto Show: the test tracks, and this year there are four of them.
The Ram 1500 was named the Motor Trend Truck of the Year, and the test track shows off its capabilities and features, including noise reduction.
The Kia Telludride is getting a lot of buzz this year, and Kia's Torque Track shows its off-roaring features on a 500-foot track, 12-feet wide and up top five feet high.
Camp Jeep is celebrating its 15th anniversary at the show, during that time some 2-million people have experienced it - make that 2 million and one!
New to the test track this year, Land Rover with amazing technology to get you through several different driving terrains. Note the wheel is about a foot off the ground - and automatic braking safely getting you downhill.
The Chicago Auto Show officially opens on Saturday and on Friday night, McCormick Place will host the black-tie preview "First Look for Charity."
"We're going to have about 10,000 people here tonight, all in their black ties and wonderful gowns and just enjoying themselves with great food from Chicago restaurants and great people here at McCormick Place," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "It's the best chance to see the Chicago Auto Show."
First Look for Charity has raised more than $50 million for local charities over the past 27 years. A 2019 Chevy Blazer and 2019 Jeep Compass will be raffled away Friday.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.
You can watch our special on the Chicago Auto Show with Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose Saturday at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 7.