Chicago Auto Show 2019: Women's Day acknowledges women's growing car purchasing power

It's all about the ladies at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Tuesday! Women can get in for $7.

It's all about the ladies at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Tuesday! Women can get in for $7. There were special programs geared toward women on the purchase and lease of cars and maintenance.

It's all about the ladies at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show on Tuesday! Women can get in for $7. There will be special programs geared toward women on the purchase and lease of cars and maintenance.


Lasalle Body said if she sees something she likes, she might just jump at it.

"I would say I have the final say," she said. "Price is pretty important, safety, and comfort, yeah. I would say I have a pretty big role."

She's not alone. According to a recent Kelley Blue Book study one in five men go into the purchase process already having settled on a vehicle. Women are twice as likely to be undecided.

"They have a really good idea about reliability ratings, and features, and functionality," said automotive writer Jill Ciminillo. "They want they have a really good idea of what they want before they walk through the dealership doors and that is different - guys are like ooooh, pretty."

Understanding and catering to those differences was the goal for show programmers Tuesday, ensuring women no longer are ignored in this formerly male-dominated world.

"I am actually looking for a car and I've had several people come up and approach me," said Mary Hannigan. "And I think maybe years ago they didn't do that."

"Well it should be comfortable, there should be room for groceries when we go shopping; that's why we like SUVs," said Rupi Singh.

The auto show is in large part a kick-off to the spring selling season. The KBB study also found men see ultimate success in any transaction as getting the best deal, while women define it as driving off with the exact vehicle they want.

"Having them as engineers having them in the board room, women are now part of the automotive industry throughout," said Jenni Newman, editor in chief of Cars.com.
