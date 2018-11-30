Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Saturday is December 1, and that means Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect.
If you park on 107 miles of streets in Chicago marked with the overnight winter parking ban street signs between 3 and 7 a.m., you will get a ticket and your car will be towed, regardless of snowfall. The annual ban runs until April 1.
The city says the purpose of the ban is to make sure critical roadways can be cleared by salt and snow plows during winter storms.
For more information and a map of streets impacted by the ban, visit www.cityofchicago.org/dss.