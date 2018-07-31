AUTOMOTIVE

Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember

In an effort to cut down on the number child car deaths, Nissan will introduce a new feature to alert drivers to check the back seats before exiting the car. (WLS)

In an effort to cut down on the number child car deaths, car maker Nissan will introduce a new feature to alert drivers to check the back seats before exiting the car.

The new system will remind people before they exit that something or someone might be in the back seat.

First, there will first be a message on the dashboard and then chirps from the horn will sound.

The technology will be standard on all four-door cars, SUVs and pickups by 2022.
