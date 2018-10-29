CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Are car wash extras worth the money?

EMBED </>More Videos

When you go to the car wash, are you overwhelmed by all the options?

Consumer Reports
When you go to the car wash, are you overwhelmed by all the options? Do I really need a tire and wheel cleaner? What about a special undercarriage wash? Before you go all-in, listen to what the Consumer Reports car care expert has to say about car washes so you're not throwing money down the drain.

Let's start with the basics: How often should you wash your car?

What do the experts at Consumer Reports say?

"It's not about doing it on a schedule," said Consumer Reports Auto Editor Jon Linkov. "Instead, if you notice your car has mud, road salt or grime on it, that's the time to wash it."

A good car wash is important to protect the paint and finish from dirt and other debris that can sometimes leave permanent marks like bird droppings, tree sap and bugs.

And what about the dizzying array of extras and add-ons? Are services like wheel shine and spray on wax worth the extra cost to help protect the car?

"Definitely skip the extras," Linkov said. "They may make your car look nice, but they'll wear off fast."

But there is one car wash extra you should buy once in a while, but not every time.

"The undercarriage wash -- get it done once a season to clean road salt off after a winter and mud and grime off after a wet spring," Linkov said.

Consumer Reports says automatic car washes tend to be less expensive than hand washes. They're a good option if you don't a lot of built up grime. But of course you won't get the attention to detail that a hand wash offers.

Whether you choose an automatic or hand wash, how do you know if you've chosen a car wash that will actually get the job done right?

"Check out the cars leaving the location, do they look clean?" Linkov said. "Super cheap car washes may use dirty towels, old, harsh brushes and rush your car through the process."

And try to find a car wash that sprays down the car before the wash cycle begins--CR says pre-soaking will get you on the road to clean, shiny car.

If you prefer to wash your car yourself, remember using the wrong kind of soap, such as dish detergent, can strip a car's finish. And using sponges for cleaning as many people do can leave swirl marks in the paint.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecarscar care tipsconsumer reports
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Is technology harming kids' eyes, ears?
Consumer Reports: Antiobiotic side effects in children
Consumer Reports: Best pans
Consumer Reports: Better TV picture with HDR
More consumer reports
AUTOMOTIVE
Dates announced for 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Consumer Reports: Dealing with trim-level sticker shock
Consumer Reports: Getting rid of funky car smells
Consumer alert: Hundreds of Illinois car buyers report missing titles each year
More Automotive
Top Stories
3 injured in shooting on Dan Ryan; Inbound lanes reopened
Indonesian airline's 737 crashes into sea with 189 on board
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect to appear in court Monday
43 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil on Monday
Instagram posts threaten violence at Homewood-Flossmoor High School
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Show More
Cook County opens new outpatient facility
Funeral held for Jayme Closs' parents while teen remains missing
Quick Tip: Spam texts about your bank account
Boston Red Sox win World Series, beating LA Dodgers 5-1
Jair Bolsonaro, far-right candidate likened to Trump, wins Brazilian presidential election
More News