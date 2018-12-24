Sandra and Robert Maszak give of themselves year-round to care for their great-granddaughter Tori. The couple received a big surprise Friday that will make caring for Tori a whole lot easier.The Maszaks, of Homewood, were notified Friday that they won a 2019 Chevy Sonic from Chevrolet of Homewood.The couple had entered a contest to win the car, which required them to submit an essay and a video explaining why it would change their life.Tori, 7, was born prematurely and diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Last year she was diagnosed with Childhood Disintegration Disorder, a very rare disease, after she lost her cognitive thinking and reasoning."I mean she was just like a regular kid except she couldn't walk and then last year she started screaming and nobody knew why," Sandra said.Robert had difficulty lifting Tori into his 2003 Chevy two-door car, so the couple was hoping to win something that would be easier to get her in and out of.The dealership received nearly 400 submissions from all over the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area. Staff and employees voted on the finalists."Years ago I thought we were gonna be out of the business because we had the big recession and you know what I got a second chance in life," said Steve Phillipos, the dealership's owner. "It was a miracle to me. I believe in miracles."This contest is in its fourth year and is obviously making some holiday wishes come true.